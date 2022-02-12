Himachal Pradesh suspends licence of two pharma companies

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 11

The Himachal Pradesh Excise and Taxation Department has suspended the manufacturing licences of two pharmaceutical firms based at Kala Amb in Sirmaur district for allegedly violating provisions of the NDPS Act and irregularities in sale.

Commissioner (State Taxes and Excise) Yunus said the MD-VI licence of these drug companies had been suspended. While the licence of Orison Pharma International was suspended in January, similar action was taken against the company’s sister concern Aqua Parenteral (manufacturing opium derivatives) last evening, he said. On May 31, 2020, Orison Pharma was allegedly found manufacturing tablets containing tramadol, which were sold to a marketing company, in Ahmedabad without any agreement in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. During inspection, 30 lakh tramadol tablets were seized.

The department has also suspended the licences of two liquor traders allegedly facing charges of involvement in the manufacturing of illicit liquor in Hamirpur district. Their 13 shops have also been sealed.

