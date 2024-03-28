Himachal Vidhan Sabha Speaker summons 3 Independent MLAs for personal hearing

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla March 27

The three Independent legislators who have resigned from the Assembly have been summoned by the Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania for a personal hearing on April 10.

A decision on the acceptance of their resignations is pending with the Speaker. As expected, the Speaker is likely to ascertain from the three Independent MLAs — Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), KL Thakur (Nalagarh) and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) — whether they have resigned as per their free will. The three are keen that their resignations are accepted at the earliest so that bypoll can be held in their segments on June 1, when voting for the four Lok Sabha and six assembly bypoll is held.

Though the three MLAs had personally handed over their resignation to the Speaker as expected he will ascertain from them whether they were under any duress from any quarter. The three MLAs had first handed over their resignation to the Secretary, Vidhan Sabha and then they also met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhawan.

Hoshiyar Singh, when contacted, confirmed that all three had been summoned by the Speaker on April 10. “I fail to understand the delay in accepting our resignation when we personally handed it over to the Speaker,” he said. He even said since there appears to be an attempt to delay the acceptance of their resignation, he would consult his legal team to knock the doors of the court so that the seats are declared vacant at the earliest.

“When our conscience does not allow us to go with the government, then why sit in this assembly. We have chosen to seek fresh mandate then why is there delay in accepting our resignation,” he said.

The Congress MLAs were disqualified within a day and their seats were declared vacant in no time so why the delay now, he asked.

