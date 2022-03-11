Ice hockey Championship in Kaza from March 13

Mandi, March 10
The National Ice Hockey Championship in men’s category will be held at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district from March 13 to 20. Kaza ADM Abhishek Verma said preperations have begun. —
