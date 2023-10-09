IOC-truck union standoff sparks LPG crisis in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 8

Due to a row between the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) bottling plant in Mehatpur, Una, and a local truck union, residents of Kangra district are facing an acute shortage of LPG.

The IOC is the biggest supplier of LPG cylinders in Kangra district.

Genesis of row IOC plant allots transportation contract to Punjab firm

Local truckers allege outside trucks can’t ply in state

Punjab firm says local union not letting its trucks to move freely

Locals can often be seen waiting for refills outside LPG agencies. They claimed the waiting time for cylinders was 10 days at some places. Sources said due to problems with the Mehatpur Truck Union, the IOC bottling plant was not able to supply LPG cylinders.The contract for transportation of LPG cylinders from the Mehatpur bottling plant was awarded to a Punjab-based transporter by the IOC after floating an open tender and competitive bidding. The local truck union, which earlier did the work, did not participate in the process alleging that the rates were unviable.

The private transporter was to take over the work from May 1. In its orders on April 27, the high court had directed the district administration to ensure that the transporter who was awarded the contract was allowed to operate. However, members of the Mehatpur Truck Union protested the allotment of work to the transporter.

The private transporter has complained to the police that its drivers were being harassed by members of the local truck union and not being allowed to work freely.

Recently, members of the Mehatpur Truck Union had submitted a petition to Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma alleging that private transporter was plying his vehicles illegally. They alleged that as per the rules of the HP Transport Department, only vehicles registered in the state were allowed to pick and drop goods within the state. The vehicles holding national permit could operate for inter-state operations and not within the state, they contended.

When asked about the LPG shortage, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the matter was being taken up with the IOC management. The shortage was due to problems being faced by the IOC bottling plant management from the local truck union. “The IOC has been trying to transport LPG cylinders from its Jalandhar plant, but is not able to meet the demand,” he said.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Una