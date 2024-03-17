Jail inmate ends life by suicide

Hamirpur, March 16
An inmate reportedly ended life by suicide in a jail located on the outskirts of the town. The deceased was identified as Meet Kumar, a resident of Hamirpur district. According to sources Kumar was arrested under the POSCO Act. He was under judicial custody since February 24.
Padma Chand, Superintendent of Police, said a judicial inquiry had been ordered. He said the reason why inmate took the extreme step would ascertained only after completion of the probe. Earlier, the police and jail staff allegedly manhandled family members of the deceased. They demanded strict action in the case.
