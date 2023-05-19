Kullu youth take oath to fulfil PM’s five vows

Kullu, May 18
The Nehru Yuva Kendra held a ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and a local organisation, Kar Sewa Sanstha, at DAV School, Mohal, 4 km from here, yesterday.
Youth present on the occasion took oath to fulfil the five vows of PM Narendra Modi — the goal of a developed India, freedom from every aspect of slavery, to be proud of the country’s heritage, unity and solidarity and to have a sense of duty among the citizens.
A Kargil War hero, Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd), presided over as the chief guest of the function.
Ratnesh Tripathi, economics professor, Government Degree College, said, “Youth have an important responsibility on their shoulders to make India a developed country by 2047.”
Kar Sewa Dal chief Mandeep Singh urged the youth to do social work and stressed on the need to solve disputes in a peaceful way.
