Lahaul-Spiti Congress mulls poll strategy

Mandi, March 21
A general body meeting of the District Congress Committee (DCC) Lahaul and Spiti district was held at its district headquarter at Keylong today to discuss the future strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. The meeting was presided over by DCC president Gyalsan Thakur.
Anil Sehgal, a Congress spokesperson, said, “Party workers were attended the meeting. Everyone said in one voice that the party would never forgive Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur for betraying the state government and the party.”
He added, “There is anger among Congress workers as well as people of the district against Ravi Thakur.”
Gyalsan said that the Lok Sabha elections were round the corner and a strategy would be chalked out for this. All office-bearers of the4 DCC and Block Congress Committee, Mahila Congress and Youth Congress would be given responsibility.
Gyalsan said there was no discussion on the byelection in the meeting. He added the discussion would be held only when the party high command announces the names of the candidates.
