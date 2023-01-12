Medical Council of India team to review Hamirpur medical college infrastructure, facilities

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 11

A team of the Medical Council of India (MCI) arrived here today to assess infrastructure and other necessary resources at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital. This year, the first batch of MBBS students will graduate from the college.

The three-member MCI team will review infrastructure, laboratories, library, beds, accommodation for patients and the faculty. As per the norms, the MCI carries out an assessment for course recognition when the first batch admitted to MBBS/ postgraduate course in the medical college appears in the final examination.

Dr Ramesh Chauhan, Medical Superintendent of the college, said the institute was well equipped and the staff was expecting the team to give positive observations. The first batch would have MIC recognition, he hoped.

The UPA-led Union Government had announced the setting up of a medical college in the district in 2014. The first batch of 100 MBBS students started studying here in 2018. The college started functioning from the building of the district hospital. The construction of a new building is underway at Thai village in the Nadaun constituency.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was then the state Congress president in 2014, had got the college sanctioned in his home constituency. Now, after becoming Chief Minister he had released Rs 44 crore to expedite the construction work.

