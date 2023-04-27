More wheelchairs needed at IGMC

The administration of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla should ensure there are enough wheelchairs in the hospital. Sometimes, attendants have to carry patients on their back for medical tests, causing inconvenience to both the patients and the attendants. —Suraj, Solan

Rising drug menace

The increasing prevalence of ‘chitta’ at Dalash, which falls under the Anni area of Kullu district, is a major cause for concern for the residents. The problem is particularly serious in the market area of the town. The authorities concerned should take strict action against the drug peddlers to curb the menace. —Ravinder, Dalash, Anni

No basic facilities, public hassled

There is a need of a parking lot and public toilets at the Kasumpti market in Shimla. People are facing inconvenience due to the lack of facilities. The MC should address these issues soon. —Rohit, Kasumpti

