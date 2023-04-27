More wheelchairs needed at IGMC

The administration of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla should ensure there are enough wheelchairs in the hospital. Sometimes, attendants have to carry patients on their back for medical tests, causing inconvenience to both the patients and the attendants. —Suraj, Solan
Rising drug menace
The increasing prevalence of ‘chitta’ at Dalash, which falls under the Anni area of Kullu district, is a major cause for concern for the residents. The problem is particularly serious in the market area of the town. The authorities concerned should take strict action against the drug peddlers to curb the menace. —Ravinder, Dalash, Anni
No basic facilities, public hassled
There is a need of a parking lot and public toilets at the Kasumpti market in Shimla. People are facing inconvenience due to the lack of facilities. The MC should address these issues soon. —Rohit, Kasumpti
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...