Mukesh Agnihotri: Master plan soon for development of temples

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that a master plan would be prepared for the development and beautification of all temples in the state on the pattern of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, “A lot of money has been spent on various works not just at the Chintpurni shrine but also at all other temples, both big and small, but the results have not been encouraging.” He added, “All temple works will now be undertaken in strict accordance with a master plan, which the government will prepare.” He was replying to Chintpurni MLA Sudarshan Singh Babloo’s query regarding the development of the Chintpurni temple complex during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha.

Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of Language, Art and Culture, said that the Himachal Government would take up with the Central Government the issue of budgetary allocation and the maintenance of 40 monuments and temples, which come under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), as “their condition is deteriorating in the absence of proper upkeep”.

Agnihotri, while replying to Jaisinghpur MLA Yadvinder Goma’s question, said that the issue would be taken up with the Central Government “as without the consent of the ASI we cannot spend money or undertake any repair or maintenance work at these monuments”.

The Deputy Chief Minister lamented that no money was being spent on the maintenance of these 40 monuments that are under the ASI control. “We, however, will ensure that a priest is entrusted with the task of performing puja at these temples,” he assured the House.

To Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma’s question on the promotion of agricultural activities in lower Himachal, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar said that one watershed had been identified in each block and all farming activities would be undertaken at the micro level keeping in mind agro-climatic conditions. He added, “It is a fact that experts do not visit fields. We want to encourage farmers to cultivate coarse grains such as maize, millets and ‘ragi’ under dry land farming.”

The Agriculture Minister, while responding to a supplementary asked by Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh, said that soil mapping would be done to assess its health to ensure fertility and good yield.

To Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri’s question, Agnihotri said that 100 bus routes were closed due to Covid breakout and 99 of these were loss making.