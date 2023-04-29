Mumbai tourist dies, woman injured as raft capsizes in Beas

Our Correspondent

KULLU, APRIL 28

One tourist from Mumbai was killed as a raft capsized in the Beas near Police Lines at Bashing, 6 km from here, today.

Kullu ASP Ashish Sharma said that seven persons boarded a raft in Babeli and it capsized while negotiating a rapid. All the persons fell in the river. Another raft was accompanying them and the guides were able to rescue six of them. However, Haresh Nagindas Shah (62) of Goregaon, West Mumbai, could not be saved and died.

One woman Jai Shri Gandhi, also of Mumbai, was injured and is undergoing treatment at regional hospital, Kullu. The ASP said that the body of the victim has been recovered and a case registered.

Over 300 rafts are operating in Raison, Babeli, Pirdi, Bhuntar and Bajaura. The tourists visiting Kullu can enjoy the adventure activity in Beas, which is a major attraction for them.

As many fatal accidents have occurred in this adventure sport in the past, the tourism department has enforced strict norms for carrying out these activities. The tourism department had provided licences to the guides (oarsman) conducting river rafting. The department also carries out periodic inspection of the fitness of rafts, equipment and guides to ensure safety of revellers.

Despite strict vigil, the operators sometimes give a go-by to the norms like presence of a rescue team and adhering to the restricted hours. They also sometimes do not hesitate to use over-beaten equipment, endangering the lives of the enthusiasts.

A large number of tourists visiting Kullu enjoy the adventurous activities. The beneficiaries associated with the tourism industry say that the adventure sports operators should form a self-regulatory committee to ensure compliance of rules. They said that such accidents bring a bad name to the entire valley and steps should be taken by the operators themselves so as to avert any untoward incident in the future and ensure that no more lives are lost.