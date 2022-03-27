Now, register for medicare plan round the year

Shimla, March 26
The registration process for the CM Himcare Scheme will now be open throughout the year and the card will be valid for three years. Until now, there was a limited window for the registration and the card had to be renewed annually.
A Health Department spokesperson said today that the new rules would come into effect from April 1. “Under the scheme, there’s a provision of free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh per year for up to five members of a family. If the number of members in the family is more than five, an additional card can be made,” said the spokesperson.
The families, who were not registered under Ayushman Bharat or were not government employees or retired pension holders, are eligible for this scheme. “E-cards are issued under the scheme. The process of enrollment/registration has been kept simple and the beneficiary can enroll by uploading Aadhaar card, ration card, mobile number and category certificate on www.hpsbys.in,” said the spokesperson.
“An individual can get himself enrolled through Lokmitra Centres/ Common Service Centres too,” he said.
A Himcare counter has been opened in the PGI, Chandigarh, where the card holders could avail treatment free of cost. “Apart from this, the benefit of free medical treatment is also being given under Himcare in the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh,” he said.
