Nurpur man arrested with 512-gm charas

Nurpur, March 8
Following a tip-off, a police team from Nurpur police station raided a grocery shop in Ward No.5 of the town last evening and recovered 512 gm charas (cannabis) from the possession of shop owner Chaman Lal. The accused, suspected to be a habitual offender in drug peddling cases, was arrested under Section 20 of the NDPS Act.
Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said as per the preliminary investigations, Lal was found to be convicted twice by the court.
The accused was first time convicted and sentenced to 6 months’ imprisonment by the court in a case registered against him under the NDPS Act, after recovery of 50 gm charas from his possession, in March 2006. He was again sentenced to one year of jail in May 2010 as 200-gm charas was recovered of from him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...