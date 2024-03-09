Nurpur man arrested with 512-gm charas

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 8

Following a tip-off, a police team from Nurpur police station raided a grocery shop in Ward No.5 of the town last evening and recovered 512 gm charas (cannabis) from the possession of shop owner Chaman Lal. The accused, suspected to be a habitual offender in drug peddling cases, was arrested under Section 20 of the NDPS Act.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said as per the preliminary investigations, Lal was found to be convicted twice by the court.

The accused was first time convicted and sentenced to 6 months’ imprisonment by the court in a case registered against him under the NDPS Act, after recovery of 50 gm charas from his possession, in March 2006. He was again sentenced to one year of jail in May 2010 as 200-gm charas was recovered of from him.

