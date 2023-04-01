Nurpur set to have Addl District Sessions Court

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, MARCH 31

People of lower Kangra areas comprising Nurpur, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur sub division will no longer have to travel to Dharamsala for hearing of cases in the District Sessions Court. Now they will soon get the facility in Nurpur as a permanent Bench of the Additional District Sessions Court (ADSC) is coming up here. The Bench had been approved by the previous Jai Ram Thakur government.

The High Court had recently ordered the posting of the Additional District Session Judge to make the ADSC functional in Nurpur. Before this posting, the Registrar General of the HC had issued instructions to merge the circuit court of the ADSC at Jawali and Indora with a permanent bench of the ADSC being set up at Nurpur.

After opening of the ADSC at Nurpur, cases pending in the existing circuit courts of Nurpur, Jawali and Indora would be transferred to permanent Bench of the ADSC, Nurpur.

With the opening of a permanent Bench at Nurpur, apart from Prevention of Corruption Act, the NDPS Act and Land Acquisition Act, hearing on revision of criminal cases, protection of women under domestic violence Act and sexual harassment cases will be done here. Earlier, only civil and criminal cases were heard in the circuit courts of the Additional Sessions Courts at Nurpur, Jawali and Indora.

It was largely due to the efforts of the then Forest Minister and local ex-MLA Rakesh Pathania that the state Cabinet had approved the opening of a permanent Bench of the Additional District and Sessions Court in Nurpur, Palampur, Dehra in Kangra district, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district and Rohru in Shimla district on September 22, 2022.

President of Nurpur Bar Association advocate Naresh Sharma said the long-pending demand of the people of Nurpur area had been fulfilled. Former president of bar association Ravi Puri expressed gratitude to former minister Rakesh Pathania for his efforts in setting up a permanent Bench of the ADSC at Nurpur.

