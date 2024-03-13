Nurpur’s door-to-door online family survey in final phase

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 12

Following the directions of the state Urban Development Department, the Nurpur Municipal Council had started a door-to-door survey to prepare an online database for the generation of a family register (records of families) in all nine MC wards of the town on January 15. The survey has now entered its final phase.

Nurpur MC Executive Officer Asha Verma, in a press statement today, appealed to the residents to cooperate with the survey team and provide requisite information, facilitating the smooth preparation of the online database.

An authorised team of the Lok Mitra centre was conducting this survey, Verma said, adding that the family register survey was being conducted on the basis of documents such as the ration card and Aadhaar card. She said the online family register was being prepared for the first time in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the state, whereas it was already being prepared manually in the gram panchayats.

“If any resident of the town is left in getting his name recorded in the family register, he should immediately contact the officials and provide requisite information through helpline numbers 75800-52117 and 94181-87160,” she added.

