Rising mercury, new connections push power demand past 10,000 MW for 1st time in April in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, April 27

Due to scorching heat and addition of new power connections as people want to keep the consumption under 300 units per month — the demand for power has for the first time exceeded 10,000 MW in the month of April. The demand went past this figure on Friday.

On April 26, 2023, the demand touched 7,500 MW whereas in April 2022, the demand was 9,986 MW the same day.

The average power supply till April 26 has also increased to 1,528 lakh units (LU) per day against the last year’s supply of 1,396 LU the same month, reveals the PSPCL report.

On Friday, the PSPCL supplied 1,692 LU against last year’s 1,622 LU on the corresponding day. At present, hydro generation stands at 124 LU and thermal supply at 383 LU. One unit of Talwandi Sabo is down due to a snag in a boiler, which is likely to get operational soon.

A senior PSPCL official said the power demand was less in April 2023 due to favourable weather conditions. “This year, the PSPCL has not only met the increased demand by supplying 11 per cent more power during April, but has also created history by selling 145 million units (MU) of excess power worth Rs 120 crore at Rs 8.27 per unit in power exchange,” he said.

“Consumers are applying for new connections. In some houses, there are three meters and none gets a bill as their consumption is under 300 units. On an average, it is adding to around Rs 125 crore per month in the subsidy amount,” a top PSPCL official told The Tribune.

“Due to availability of sufficient coal from the Pachhwara coal mine, higher generation at the Goindwal Sahib thermal plant after its takeover by the state government, banking arrangements and enhancement of transmission capacity to 10,000 MW, the PSPCL is in a much better position to meet the power demand during paddy season,” said a senior PSPCL functionary.

An official said the power demand might increase by around 8 per cent as the mercury would be on the higher side in May and June.

PSPCL sold energy worth Rs 120 crore This year, the PSPCL has not only met the increased demand by supplying 11 per cent more power during April, but has also created history by selling 145 million units of excess power worth Rs 120 crore at Rs 8.27 per unit in power exchange. — A senior PSPCL official

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.