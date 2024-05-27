Okayed development works, but local MLA shifted loyalties: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 26

Barsar should vote for honesty and reject the corrupt to strengthen democracy, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while addressing public meetings in Barsar Assembly constituency near here today. He said Barsar had supported Congress candidate in Assembly election and send him to Vidhan Sabha, but he betrayed people of the constituency and tried to destabilise the government along with BJP leaders.

He said Barsar was a constituency of his home district and it was his responsibility to bring development to the area. He said he had approved development works of over Rs 400 crore for the constituency still local MLA shifted his localities. He was now seeking shelter in opposition camp.

He added Rs 136-crore water supply scheme was proposed for this area that would ensure surplus water to this area that was facing water crisis since long.

Sukhu urged people to vote for Congress candidates Subhash Chand Dhatwalia for Assembly election and Satpal Singh Raizada for Lok Sabha election. He said that the BJP-led government at the Centre had introduced various anti-people schemes like Agniveer that would spoil the future of youth. The scheme compromised with national security.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhash Chand said that he would be loyal to people and the Chief Minister and assured them that he would not let them down as was done by his rival BJP candidate.

