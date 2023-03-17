On court's order, Haryana resident booked for rape

Our Correspondent

Una, March 16

On the orders of the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Amb, a case of rape and cheating has been registered against a Haryana resident.

As per a press note issued by the police today, the complainant, a 36-year-old widow of Amb subdivision who has two children, has submitted in the court that her husband had died about six years ago.

In 2018, she claims to have received a Facebook message from a man claiming to be a friend of her late husband. The man, Shamsher Singh of Pharukheda village in Haryana’s Sirsa district, started talking to her on the phone.

She said in 2021, the accused came to her house and stayed for a few days. She said Shamsher promised to marry her after which they developed physical relations. She alleged the accused took away Rs 4 lakh compensation she received for her husband’s death. In September 2022, when she insisted Shamsher to marry her, he threatened her of posting the videos of their sexual relations on social media. She later came to know that the accused had married another woman.

She pleaded that despite repeated requests at the Chintpurni police station and application to the Una SP, her complaint was not registered. The police have now registered a case under Sections 376 and 420, IPC.