On return to Hamirpur, Rana shown black flags by Congress

Hamirpur, March 28
Two Congress rebel MLAs and one independent MLA arrived in the district after shifting their loyalties from Congress party to the BJP after one month of disappearance here today. Two former Congress MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal of the Barsar Assembly constituency and Rajinder Rana of Sujanpur and Independent MLAs Ashish Sharma of Hamirpur had left the district on February 27 to vote for the Rajya Sabha election and returned to their constituencies today.
Rajinder Rana was earlier accorded a warm welcome near the NIT campus by BJP supporters while Congress workers showed him black flags near Government Degree College at Anu.
Rebel MLAs return home
- Rajinder Rana was accorded a warm welcome near the NIT campus by BJP supporters while Congress workers showed him black flags near Government Degree College at Anu in Hamirpur district
- Rana addressed a public meeting at Srahkar village and said that he would not compromise with development and the welfare of people of the Sujanpur constituency
- ID Lakhanpal was accorded a warm welcome on the border of Una and Hamirpur districts near Barsar
- Ashish Sharma visited the Gasota Mahadev Temple before reaching home at Bohani in Una
Rana was accompanied by former BJP minister Bikram Thakur and former MLA Vijay Agnihotri. Rana addressed a public meeting at Srahkar village. He said that he would not compromise with development and welfare of people of Sujanpur constituency. He was fighting for the dignity of the people of the constituency.
Lakhanpal was accorded a warm welcome on the border of Una and Hamirpur districts near Barsar. He was accompanied by BJP leaders like state spokesperson Vinod Thakur and Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar. Lakhanpal, while addressing a gathering in the constituency, accused the Congress government of neglecting people of the constituency and bringing development to a halt. He listed a number of works that he suggested for the constituency but were not addressed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.
Ashish Sharma, independent MLA of Hamirpur Assembly constituency, was welcomed by his supporters and BJP workers at Ukhali. He visited the Gasota Mahadev Temple before reaching home at Bohani. Ashish was accompanied by BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal and former BJP MLA Vijay Agnihotri. Ashish Sharma said that the Congress had added to the debt of the state by taking loans in just one year. He added that complete anarchy prevailed in the state.
