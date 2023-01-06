Pathania elected Speaker

Dharamsala, January 5
Kuldeep Singh Pathania, five-time Congress MLA from the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba district, was today unanimously elected Speaker of the 14th Vidhan Sabha of Himachal Pradesh.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had moved the proposal for Pathania’s election as Speaker. The BJP had decided not to field a candidate for the Speaker’s post and hence Pathania was elected unanimously with a voice vote. He is the 16th Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha.
Thakur congratulated Pathania on his election as Speaker and expressed hope that he would conduct the House proceedings in an unbiased manner and the Opposition would be given ample time to raise issues.
Hans Raj, former Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA from the Churah constituency in Chamba, said that it would have been better if the district had got representation in the Cabinet but it was an honour that a leader from the district had been elected Speaker.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...