Pathania elected Speaker

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 5

Kuldeep Singh Pathania, five-time Congress MLA from the Bhattiyat Assembly constituency in Chamba district, was today unanimously elected Speaker of the 14th Vidhan Sabha of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had moved the proposal for Pathania’s election as Speaker. The BJP had decided not to field a candidate for the Speaker’s post and hence Pathania was elected unanimously with a voice vote. He is the 16th Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha.

Thakur congratulated Pathania on his election as Speaker and expressed hope that he would conduct the House proceedings in an unbiased manner and the Opposition would be given ample time to raise issues.

Hans Raj, former Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA from the Churah constituency in Chamba, said that it would have been better if the district had got representation in the Cabinet but it was an honour that a leader from the district had been elected Speaker.