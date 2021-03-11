Pilot project to check shortage of fodder in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

The government has launched a five-year Rs 5.54 crore pilot project to boost farming to meet shortage of green and dry fodder by planting species of high yielding grass, fodder trees, said Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar here today.

Only 1,529.3 hectare land was available for cultivation of vegetation as fodder in the state to fulfil the demand of fodder for about 40 lakh domesticated livestock including cows, buffaloes, goats, sheep and others which is inadequate.

Unavailability of green forage has always remained a serious issue resulting in nutritional deficiency in milch animals. The shortage of green fodder has been estimated to be 40- 45 per cent at present which will be addressed through this project, the minister said.

The animal husbandry department will set up seed and planting material nursery units at five different locations in 17 hectare areas as per the suitability and adaptability of the species for different agro-climatic zones of the state to boost livestock productivity.

The department will introduce ecologically adapted superior grass adopting suitable planting/seeding techniques in these nursery units which will be set up at Jersey Cattle Breeding Farm, Palampur, Sheep Breeding Farm, Jeori, Cattle Breeding Farm, Bagthan, Sheep Breeding Farm, Tal, and CSK HPKV Palampur

A sum of Rs 87 lakh will be spent on Jersey Cattle Breeding Farm, Palampur in five years while Rs 1,07 crore each would be spent at Jeori, Bagthan and Tal besides Rs 1.45 crore which will be spent at CSK HPKV Palampur.