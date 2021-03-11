PM Modi transfers Rs 21K cr to bank accounts of farmers across nation

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, May 31

The Devbhoomi has been his Karmabhoomi for many years and he cherishes every moment spent in the state, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the rally on The Ridge here today.

State tackled Covid crisis effectively The Prime Minister digitally transferred Rs 21,000 crore into the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers across the nation amid cheering and sloganeering by BJP workers

Modi lauded the efforts of the state government in tackling the Covid-triggered crisis effectively

A documentary on 16 flagship schemes launched in the past eight years of the NDA rule was also shown

“Himachal has a special place in my heart. I was elated the moment BJP president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur suggested to me to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the NDA government in Shimla,” he said to cheering crowds.

In sharp contrast to the security protocol followed for the Prime Minister, Modi stepped out of his bulletproof car and walked on The Mall, greeting people gathered there. He waved to the people amid showering of rose petals and raising of slogans, “We love you Modi ji” and “Jai Shri Ram”. He crossed the Indian Coffee House and many other shops as he walked to The Ridge, the rally venue; he is still familiar with the area as he had been the in-charge of BJP affairs in Himachal for many years. He was accompanied by Governor RV Arlekar and the Chief Minister.

Besides the Governor, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj were present on the dais. The Chief Minister honoured the Prime Minister with a colourful Himachali cap and a shawl, and also presented to him a memento of the Bhimakali shrine at Sarahan in Shimla district.

The Prime Minister digitally transferred Rs 21,000 crore into the bank accounts of 10 crore farmers across the nation amid cheering and sloganeering by BJP workers.

He said, “Himachal is a Veerbhoomi where mothers give birth to soldiers, who serve valiantly in the Indian Army. People cannot forget how previous governments cheated soldiers by depriving them of the benefit of one rank-one pension. Soldiers understand our sensitivity towards them, as it is our government that gave them a huge amount of arrears on the implementation of one rank-one pension, practically benefiting every family in Himachal”.

Modi lauded the efforts of the state government in effectively tackling the Covid pandemic. “I congratulate Jai Ram ji for tackling the Covid crisis effectively. Also, Himachal’s Covid vaccination drive has been very impressive, as the entire eligible population has been vaccinated,” he said. Himachal had also made a significant contribution to facilitating the supply of Covid vaccines manufactured at Baddi to 150 nations, he added. A documentary featuring 16 Central flagship schemes launched in the past eight years of the NDA rule was also shown.

