Poppy cultivation detected in Nurpur, land owner held

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 24

Though illegal cultivation of narcotic poppy is common in some parts of Mandi and Kullu districts, it was detected for the first time in the inter-state Nurpur police district on Friday. The Gangath police chowki in Nurpur got information about a resident of Baguan village near Gangath growing poppy plants and the police carried out a raid.

As per the preliminary investigation, the suspect, identified as Mahinder Singh, had cultivated poppy plants on his land for own use. The police seized 80 flowered poppy plants and arrested him.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said a case under Section 18 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect. He admitted that it was the first of its kind NDP case in the Nurpur police district.

Meanwhile, the Damtal police have also seized 7.92-gram heroin from the possession of Balwinder Kumar of Basyal village of Gurdaspur district in Punjab after conducting a raid at a house at Chhanni near Damtal last evening. Balwinder was staying in that house. He was arrested and a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act had been registered and further investigation was underway.

