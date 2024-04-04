Sector officers, magistrates undergo training for Lok Sabha poll

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 3

Amit Kumar Sharma, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, today inaugurated a training workshop organised for sector magistrates and sector officers in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the conference room of his office at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district.

He said that according to the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the district administration was committed to conducting the Lok Sabha elections in a fair and transparent manner and the staff on election duty would play an important role in this direction.

The Deputy Commissioner provided detailed information on EVMs, VVPAT, basic facilities available in the polling stations and the working style of the sector officers in the voting process and cleared their doubts.

Assistant Election Officer-cum-Sub Divisional Officer, Kalpa, Major Shashank Gupta said that he interacted with officials about various aspects of the voting process and provided them with detailed information about the Election Commission’s rules so that it could be conducted smoothly in the district.

Tehsildar, Pooh, Kulwant Singh gave detailed information to the sector officers and the sector magistrates on the technical aspects of EVMs and VVPAT machines and cleared their doubts.

Various sector officers of the district, Tehsildar (Election) GS Rana, Tehsildar (Election) Kalpa Kanchan Thakur, Superintendent (Election) GR Saxena and Kanungo (Election) Tara Chand Negi attended the workshop.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kinnaur #Lok Sabha