Seek knowledge for better jobs: Prem Kumar Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 1

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal inspired students to focus on knowledge for better jobs, during the annual prize distribution function of Thakur Jagdev Chand Memorial Government Degree College, Sujanpur, on Friday.

Dhumal felicitated students for their achievements in education, sports and cultural activities held in the previous year. “Work hard to refine your knowledge and education and jobs would run after you,” said the former CM.

He advised students to make best use of college year. He asked the students to respect teachers and try to get best knowledge from them, keeping up the ‘Guru Shishya Parampara’. —