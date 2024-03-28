Shimla ADC urges residents to update Aadhaar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

Shimla Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma here today appealed to residents of the Shimla district to update their Aadhaar cards and said those people who had their Aadhaar card made 10 years ago and have not updated it even once, should get it done by providing their identity and residence proof in order to avoid facing any inconvenience.

The ADC said residents can avail this facility at the Aadhaar centres or can upload it online themselves.

“The facility can also be availed through the online services of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and is free of cost till June 14,” he said. He also appealed to residents to get their six-month old babies enrolled their immediately and also emphasised the importance of mandatory biometric update for children after attaining the age of five and 15 years. He cautioned that if the biometrics were not updated within two years of the Aadhaar holder attaining such age, the Aadhaar may become inoperative.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla