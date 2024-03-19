Solan university signs pact with Nurpur government college

Nurpur, March 18
The Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat (Solan), here on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Government Arya Degree College, Nurpur.
The MoU was signed in a bid to share scientific knowledge and expertise.
After this MoU, both educational institutions are set to enhance technological, social and cultural relations.
Both institutions would also organise joint seminars, workshops and conferences.
JUIT vice-chancellor Rajender Kumar Sharma and Government Arya Degree College, Nurpur, Principal Anil Thakur signed the MoU.
On this occasion, a workshop was also held at the campus of Government Arya degree college, Nurpur, under the chairmanship of the college principal.
The programme was jointly organised by both the institutions with an objective to educate college students about career opportunities and higher studies.
Head of the biotechnology and informatics department (JUIT) Dr Sudhir Kumar delivered a talk on ‘the Joy of Teaching’. He also expressed his views on the goals of teaching, preparing oneself for becoming an educator, and other related issues. The students were also given tips for preparation of academic and entrance examinations such as GATE-B, IIT, JAM and CLAT.
Students of Government Arya College, Nurpur, and Government College, Dehri, participated in the workshop.
