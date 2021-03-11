Soon, indoor stadium in Solan: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 31

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, today announced an indoor stadium for Solan. He said if suitable land was available, a cricket stadium would be built within two years.

Thakur made a brief halt at Solan where he interacted with sportsmen in a programme organised by the All Sports Association, Solan. He said, “Youth here were enthusiastic about sports but Solan lacks facilities.

Solan has seen a steep rise in population and mushrooming of educational institutes but it is equally important to give importance to sports to remain physically fit”.

He elaborated upon various Central sports initiatives and said “Prime Minister’s Fit India Movement, where every person should take some time in a day to remain fit, has given a big boost to sports.”

“More than 8,500 sportsmen are expected to participate in the Khelo India Youth Games to be held at Panchkula on June 4. Such opportunities help sportsmen find bigger platforms to exhibit their talent,” he said.

“If MLAs and MPs start organising sport events at the local level, it will help tap talented youth who can further participate at the higher level,” he said.

