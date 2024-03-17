Specially-abled can opt to vote at home

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 16

The district administration will make special arrangements for specially-abled voters so that they do not face any trouble while casting their vote in the upcoming General Elections, said Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh here on Friday. He chaired a meeting of officials held to check arrangements being made for the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that the specially-abled voters could also take help on the mobile app ‘Saksham ECI’ of the Election Commission of India. He added that 4,622 specially-abled voters identified in the district include 1,638 women. He added that they would be offered the option to cast their franchise at home.

Have to fill form 12-D They will have to fill form 12-D to avail of facility

Wheelchairs, ramps and civic amenities will be available at polling booths

These facilities will also be available for voters above the age of 85 years

The Deputy Commissioner said that the specially-able voters would have to fill form 12-D to avail of this facility. He added that NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides and other volunteers would be present at the polling booths to help voters.

He said the arrangements of wheelchairs, ramps and civic amenities would also be available at the polling booths. He added that these facilities would also be available for voters above the age of 85 years.

