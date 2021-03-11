Statue of social activist unveiled in Nurpur

Nurpur, August 19
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unveiled the statue of social activist and former president of the Nurpur Municipal Council RK Mahajan on the MC office premises yesterday.
Local MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania told the Governor about Mahajan’s contributions to the town. He also spoke about his philanthropic activities in the area.
Family members of the late philanthropist, who were present, turned emotional. The Governor consoled them and lauded his services to society. Later, he presided over a midnight cultural programme presented by local artists and members of the Lalit Performing Arts, Agra, on the life of Lord Krishna.
Meanwhile, the two-day state-level Janmashtami festival concluded with religious fervour at Brij Raj Swami Temple today. Thousands of devotees from far-off places paid obeisance to the deity. The family also distributed fruits and eatables among the devotees.
