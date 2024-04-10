Stray cattle on Mandi roads

LIKE every year, after the Nalwar fair at Sundernagar in Mandi, a number of stray animals flock the roads of Mandi. Due to this, people face great inconvenience and accidents are commonplace. The department concerned should take stock of the issue and ensure that the animals are shifted to shelters.
Karamjeet Singh, Mandi
No medicines at Jan Aushadhi stores
PEOPLE have to wait for hours in long queues to get medicines at the IGMC’s Jan Aushadhi medical stores. Patients are often disappointed as they are told that the required medicines are not available at the stores, leaving them with no choice but to procure them from private medical stores at higher rates. The hospital authorities should ensure that medicines are stocked at the stores at all times for the convenience of the patients. Anubhav, Shimla
Grass growing on artwork
GRASS has been growing over the Thodo artwork at the Solan Mall road, spoiling the beauty of the piece. This not only mars the picturesque view of the area, but also leaves a bad impression of the town in the eyes of tourists. The corporation should remove the grass from this area as soon as possible so that tourists and locals alike can enjoy the beauty of the artwork.
Mayank, Solan
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
