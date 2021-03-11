Survey for flyover at Garkhal begins

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan,June 9

To decongest the Garkhal junction on the Dharampur-Kasauli road, a survey to construct a flyover has finally begun. The road leads to Kasauli, which is a favourite weekend destination of tourists. Officials of the PWD have entrusted the task to L&T, which will complete the work within 45 days.

ML Sharma, Executive Engineer, PWD’s Kasauli division, said L&T would prepare a feasibility report on a flyover bypassing the Garkhal junction where five roads converge.

“The proposed flyover will be a C-shaped structure as it will help in reducing its height. A few buildings located at the beginning and the end of the junction will be acquired though the final report will help assess the scene,” added Sharma.

The staff of L&T has begun the survey. Various factors, including economic, technical, legal, etc, will be undertaken to ascertain the likelihood of completing the project successfully.

The construction of the flyover is the need of the hour as traffic has registered an exponential rise in the last two decades. With ribbon development, where buildings are present in a continuous row along the road, there is little scope to expand the existing roads.

The need to work out an alternative for the traffic-ridden Garkhal junction is also highlighted by a National Green Tribunal’s panel which had undertaken a study on the carrying capacity of the Kasauli Planning Area in 2017.

Locals have also suggested the need to expand some bridle paths lying on the periphery of the junction near Sanawar as this will further bypass the junction and facilitate motorists.