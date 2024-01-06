Takes part in road show at Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 5

BJP national president JP Nadda received a rousing welcome here today. He participated in a road show in an open jeep on the Mall Road. He was accompanied by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal.

The road show culminated at the old bus stand where Nadda addressed the party workers before leaving for Shimla.

