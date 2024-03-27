Veterans remember martyrs

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 26

The ex-serviceman belonging to the United Front of Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris from 12 districts of the state assembled in Luhna (near Baba Badoh) of district Kangra commemorated the Martyrdom Day of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru by paying floral tributes to them. The ceremony was organised by director of the Poorav Sainik Defence Academy Pawan Dogra. The event was presided over by Captain (retd) Jagdish Verma, state president of the ex-servicemen organisation.

Besides paying tributes, the veterans also discussed about the anomalies cropped up after the implementation of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. On the occasion, the speakers showed their disappointment with the present government as it has not been resolving their issues despite repeated requests.

All the participants unanimously agreed to Jagdish Verma’s suggestion of approaching the main stream parties in the state regarding inclusion of the implementation OROP for ex-servicemen in their poll manifestos. In case this was not done, the participants said they would boycott elections all over the state.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra