 Vikramaditya says comments against Kangana ‘unfortunate’; questions her absence during 2023 floods : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Vikramaditya says comments against Kangana ‘unfortunate’; questions her absence during 2023 floods

Vikramaditya says comments against Kangana ‘unfortunate’; questions her absence during 2023 floods

'If she says that she is the daughter of Mandi, she should also know that daughters are there during good and bad times.'

Vikramaditya says comments against Kangana ‘unfortunate’; questions her absence during 2023 floods

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh addressing mediapersons in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar



PTI

Shimla, March 30

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday said the derogatory comments made against actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut were “unfortunate” even as he questioned her absence during the widespread destruction caused by heavy rains in the state last year.

Ranaut has been fielded by BJP as its candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. She will take on Congress state chief and sitting Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and mother of Himachal Public Works Department minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Days after Ranaut was named the BJP candidate from Mandi, the Congress kicked up a proverbial storm after derogatory comments about the actor and her constituency were posted on the social media handles of its leaders Supriya Shrinate and HS Ahir.

“I would be the first to defend Kangana Ranaut if someone made an unwanted remark against her but where was she when the worst monsoon disaster struck Himachal?” Singh told reporters here, asserting that Ranaut was like his elder sister.

“We are political adversaries, not enemies. I assure you that we will never cross the line in ‘Dev Bhoomi’ Himachal Pradesh. The comments made against her were unfortunate,” added Singh, the Congress in-charge for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

There is no disputing the fact that Ranaut has brought glory to Himachal Pradesh, but she must also answer why she remembered Mandi only after taking entering the political arena, he said.

“Where was she when the worst-ever monsoon disaster hit the state? She has a house in Mandi and Manali... has she even met any of the affected people in these places?” he said.

If she says that she is the daughter of Mandi, she should also remember that daughters are there for you during the good times and bad, he said.

Ranaut, who addressed her first election meeting in Mandi on Friday, called herself a “daughter and sister” of the people of Mandi and claimed she was constantly “bullied” for hailing from Himachal Pradesh.

The Mandi Lok Sabha constituency has mostly remained the battlefield of erstwhile royal families and their scions have won 13 out of the 19 elections including two by-elections held for the seat.

Pratibha Singh from the erstwhile Bushar Royal family had earlier pulled out of the race for the party ticket, maintaining that the ground reality was not favourable and workers were disheartened.

However, she changed her stance after Ranaut was announced as the BJP candidate and said that she “will follow the directions of the Congress high command”.

Reacting to BJP giving tickets to the Congress rebels for the bypolls, Singh said the people of the six assembly segments, as well as the local BJP leaders whose future is in the doldrums, would ensure the victory of Congress candidates.

The BJP high command should have considered the feelings of the party workers who worked for the party in a dedicated way, he said and reiterated that some disgruntled BJP leaders were in contact with the Congress.

The six disqualified Congress MLAs, along with three Independent legislators, had voted in favour of BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls on February 27.

All the MLAs switched to the BJP on March 23 following which the six rebels were given tickets from their respective assembly seats, causing a rebellion in the saffron party. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

2
Uttar Pradesh

Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, skips her gangster-politician husband’s funeral

3
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

4
Delhi

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

5
Punjab

Picking strong nominees for Khadoor Sahib, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib uphill task for BJP

6
India

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

7
Pollywood

‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

8
India

ED files first chargesheet in Delhi Jal Board money-laundering case

9
Himachal

Mandi Prof rediscovers Himachal’s culinary heritage

10
Entertainment

What was it that Imtiaz Ali said made Diljit Dosanjh cry like a kid at ‘Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer launch

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates; Preneet Kaur, Taranjit Sandhu, Bittu, Rinku in 8th list

In 8th list, BJP names 6 of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha candidates; fields Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to contest from Ludhiana, Sushil Rinku from Ja...

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

The agency has mentioned Gahlot's name in its chargesheet

Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities; 250 Indians lured by fake job schemes rescued: MEA

Collaborating closely with Cambodian authorities; 250 Indians lured by fake job schemes rescued: MEA

Indian nationals were allegedly forced to undertake illegal ...

10-year-old dies after eating birthday cake in Patiala; baker booked

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

The victim’s mother, Kajal, said they celebrated their daugh...

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...


Cities

View All

STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: STF busts interstate intoxicant smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Amritsar: Youth beaten to death, 5 held

Three loot retd JE of Rs 4 lakh in Amritsar

Come out & exercise franchise, Tarn Taran adminstration exhorts voters

Sale of bottled water in Golden Temple complex raises queries

Fire breaks out at PGIMER’s Advanced Cardiac Centre in Chandigarh; no casualty

Fire breaks out at PGIMER’s Advanced Cardiac Centre in Chandigarh; no casualty

Free water on hold as Chandigarh MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts

Chandigarh: ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target EV charging station in Chandigarh

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case

ED questions Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for 5 hours in excise policy case

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for Sunday in view of INDIA bloc rally

INDIA bloc rally not person-specific but to protect democracy, Constitution: Congress

Gurugram Police file case against Elvish Yadav and singer Fazilpuria

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

4 gangsters of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Grounder gang arrested after encounter in Jalandhar

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

Star Air all set for its inaugural flight to Nanded from Adampur tomorrow

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Man killed by neighbours over dispute; four booked

Welder killed on intervention in neighbour’s fight with relative

Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for Ludhiana district, farmers worried

Lok Sabha polls: Activists demand promoting of NOTA option

Kashmiri migrants can vote through postal ballots: Ludhiana DEO

10-year-old dies after eating birthday cake in Patiala; baker booked

10-year-old girl dies after eating birthday cake in Punjab's Patiala; baker booked

Dr Sikandar Singh new Fatehgarh Sahib district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral