Woman found hanging from tree in Jawali

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, OCTOBER 3

The body of a married woman (33), identified as Pooja Devi of Katora village in Jawali of Nurpur, was found hanging from a tree near her house on Monday. She was mother of two kids and her husband is doing a job abroad.

The Jawali police took possession of the body and sent it to Nurpur Civil Hospital’s mortuary for the post-mortem examination. A forensic team also examined the spot and collected circumstantial evidences.

DSP Manoj Kumar said after preliminary investigations, a suicide case under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered and action would be taken after the post-mortem report.

