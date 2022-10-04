Woman found hanging from tree in Jawali

NURPUR, OCTOBER 3
The body of a married woman (33), identified as Pooja Devi of Katora village in Jawali of Nurpur, was found hanging from a tree near her house on Monday. She was mother of two kids and her husband is doing a job abroad.
The Jawali police took possession of the body and sent it to Nurpur Civil Hospital’s mortuary for the post-mortem examination. A forensic team also examined the spot and collected circumstantial evidences.
DSP Manoj Kumar said after preliminary investigations, a suicide case under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered and action would be taken after the post-mortem report.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...
4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video
Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...