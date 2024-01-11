Woman, paramour held for defrauding husband of Rs 5.7L

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 10

The Nurpur police team, led by head constable Surinder Pal, arrested a woman, Priti Kaur, along with her paramour Sandeep Kumar last evening from Kharar in Punjab for allegedly defrauding her husband Kushal Kumar of nearby Rinna village of Rs 5.70 lakh. They were traced with the help of their mobile phone location.

As per police information, Priti had married to complainant Kushal Kumar 12 years ago and is a mother of two children. She allegedly drew Rs 5.70 lakh from Punjab National Bank (PNB) account of her husband in connivance with her paramour with whom she had eloped when her husband Kushal went to Dubai to earn livelihood but got stuck there during Covid pandemic.

The complainant had two bank accounts, one in the name of his wife and the second in his individual name. He used to transfer money from Dubai in both accounts. On getting messages of withdrawal of Rs 5.70 lakh through cheques from his own bank account, he registered a case of forgery at the Nurpur police station on September 4, 2022, under Sections 420 and 120(B) of the IPC against Priti Kaur and her paramour, identified as Sandeep Kumar of Mehrolli village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused after staying at Mehrolli village had shifted to Kharar and had been staying there for the past few years. The police team after making unsuccessful attempts to trace the accused from that village finally rushed to Kharar on the basis of their mobile location.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said accused Sandeep in connivance with Priti had impersonated himself as Kushal in the PNB and clubbed Priti’s name with Kushal’s saving bank account. Priti before eloping with Sandeep had also got a cheque book from the bank and allegedly drew Rs 5.70 lakh from husband’s bank account through cheques from Shamli district in UP.

He said the police had added Sections 419, 467,468 and 471 of the IPC in the previous FIR registered against the duo. The accused were produced in the court on Wednesday and remanded in two days’ police custody.

