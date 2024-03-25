Youth Congress members burn effigies of rebel MLAs

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 24

Members of the District Youth Congress (DYC) burnt effigies of rebel Congress MLAs at Gandhi Chowk here yesterday. DYC media cell president Dr Chandan Rana and president of the Block Youth Congress Ashwani Kumar said two of the six rebel MLAs were from the district. They had not only betrayed the Congress, but thousands of voters who had voted for them in the Vidhan Sabha elections 15 months ago. Two rebel MLAs — Rajinder Rana and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal — were from Sujanpur and Barsar, respectively. Rana and Lakhanpal had joined the BJP yesterday, leading to resentment among workers and leaders of the Congress.

The members of the DYC said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had not only started a number of welfare schemes for poor and needy, but also imparted pace to the development of the district by initiating the construction of the bus stand that was delayed by over 15 years.

President of the DYC Monti Sandhu said all rebel and expelled MLAs would be rejected by the people if they tried to contest elections as they were exposed. He alleged that they fell prey to the allurement of the BJP leaders. He said the Congress government would complete its tenure under the leadership of Sukhu.

Media in-charge Anshul Sharma, general secretary of state unit Pankaj Minhas and other DYC leaders were also present.

