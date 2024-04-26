 Best site to test your luck this IPL : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Best site to test your luck this IPL

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has been great for the batters and also the sports betters, find out how the batters have fared this season.

Best site to test your luck this IPL


The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League has already witnessed half of its matches and if the first half is anything to go by then the viewers are in for a treat. It has been the most explosive season in the history of the IPL so far. The teams have cashed in greatly thanks to the impact player rule. The impact player rule has allowed the batters to go extra hard during all the phases of an innings.

With modern-day technology and newer rules in IPL, the batters are having a blast. Every team is now equipped with great analysts and uses the best technologies to suggest to the batters which bowler they can target or which zone in the field is their best hitting option. With data analytics improving every day and the technology used in cricket the players with just get better with tactics and match-ups. Now Let’s explore the best bestting site for you in this IPL along with the batter's performance in the season.

 Best site to test your luck this IPL

The IPL is one of the biggest leagues in the world, and the craze for this game is growing day by day. People are constantly searching for the best platforms to showcase their gaming skills. After detailed research, we have found the best betting site VBet for you, which provides the best experience with extensive IPL offers for both existing and new users, along with a variety of payment options.

How to Qualify for the IPL Welcome Offer?

  • Register and Verify your account on vbet10.com.
  • Make a deposit of a minimum Rs 500.
  • You will receive 50% of your won bet in a Free Bet.
  • You will receive 100% of your lost bet in a Free Bet.

Batting records galore

The Sunrisers Hyderabad in particular has shown extreme hard-hitting prowess thanks to Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen. SRH have already racked up scores of 277 and 287 breaking the record of the highest totals.

While these scores have been exciting and one would think that it would make the matches one-sided that is not the case. In both games, the opposition teams scored the highest second innings totals. When the SRH scored 277 runs against five-time champions, Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in return, MI scored 246 runs in the second which was the highest second-innings total at that time.

When SRH reached the Chinnaswamy Stadium, they smashed their record scoring 287 runs against a poor Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling lineup. But it was not an all-gloomy effort from the RCB as their batters got the match pretty close by scoring 262 runs in the second innings.

The SRH batters have certainly cashed in on the poor balls and used up every opportunity that the opposition bowlers have thrown their way. If you too want to cash in on such opportunities then you should visit the best betting sites to get the maximum IPL bonus.

Rajasthan Royals completes the biggest chase

Rajasthan Royals also chased down the highest total in the history of the IPL against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens thanks to a great century from Jos Buttler which left the sports science behind. It was Sunil Narine in the first innings scoring a century while Buttler’s knock in the second innings which stole the show and the match from KKR’s hands.

These mammoth totals and incredible centuries have ensured that the fans are enjoying the season to its fullest. The bowlers on the other hand would certainly like a better balance between the bat and the ball.

If you are a fan of cricket and love watching high totals being scored and chased then you should try not to miss any match this season.

Conclusion

To sum up, the Indian Premier League's current season has been nothing short of thrilling. Cricket fans have witnessed an incredible spectacle filled with spectacular batting exploits, career-high totals, and exhilarating chases. The impact player rule has increased the level of competitiveness and given clubs more opportunities to take advantage of them.

The season has shown off the best of Twenty20 cricket, from the hard-hitting prowess of Sunrisers Hyderabad to the record chase by Rajasthan Royals. However, bowlers are calling for balance amid the enthusiasm, expressing a desire for more power. Fans should expect more exciting matches and special on-field events as the season goes on.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #IPL

Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Couldn't talk due to strictness of jail authorities: Amritpal's family after meeting him in jail

2
Punjab

Centre grants 'Y' category security to Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary and 2 other Punjab Congress rebels

3
India

US woman who ‘tried to bribe’ CISF personnel with gold held at Delhi’s IGI airport

4
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

5
India

Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance tax to save Indira's wealth from going to government: PM Modi

6
Diaspora

NIA arrests UK resident Inderpal Gaba for attack on Indian High Commission in London

7
Punjab

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai police arrest 2 men in Punjab

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

9
Trending

19-year-old Pakistani girl gets a new lease of life with an ‘Indian’ heart

10
Trending

Indian-origin man got himself fired by sharing video on how to get “free food” from Canada food banks

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm

Firing resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla; operation to hunt down terrorists enters 2nd day

2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

‘Contesting elections not final’: Pro-Khalistani separatist's father dismisses reports of Amritpal Singh contesting Lok Sabha polls

Father visited Amritpal a day after Singh's legal counsel Ra...


Cities

View All

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

12 school vehicles challaned for violating rules

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

No presiding officer, MC polls postponed

AAP, BJP leaders trade barbs

To boost poll fortunes, AAP campaign song highlights CM Kejriwal’s arrest

Will not change public opinion: Delhi BJP chief

Spiderman stunt goes wrong, two booked for various offences

Graffiti spread voter awareness

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended