Could VeChain, BNB, and Big Eyes Coin Be Heading Into Another Bullish?

One of the surprises of the last quarter of the year has been Binance’s attempted FTX takeover over a liquidity crunch as announced by Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao in a Tweet in November 2022. In the wake of the news, Binance’s utility token, BNB, has been bullish, driving traders of this asset crazy over the past few weeks. Could this be BNB’s breakout point before the next bull run?

In other news, VeChain (VET) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) appear to be among the hottest in the market, alongside BNB. There is more to learn about Big Eyes Coin seeing it’s the only new cryptocurrency on the list. VeChain and BNB are already big names in the crypto space, and their trends have set them apart from many other cryptocurrencies.

Binance’s Attempted FTX takeover good for BNB

Binance is one of the big brothers of DeFi. This has been the case since insecurity became a norm in the industry. First Binance launched the BNB Smart Chain to help scale activities on Ethereum. Then it proceeds to help DeFi startups build their ecosystems. Binance has been at the forefront of DeFi since time immemorial—the latest of which is FTX’s attempted takeover in a bid to measure up for the latter’s liquidity limitations.

The crypto market in 2022 has not been favorable for many crypto ventures. A good case study was the Terra Luna crash in the middle of the year which left a lot to be imagined in the crypto space.

Binance’s attempt at an FTX takeover has been positive on BNB. Traders expect a solid bullish when the market sets rights, and this could be the time we have all been waiting for to hold BNB.

VeChain, next in line?

Not many beginner traders may be familiar with VeChain or its markets or products; institutions experimenting with blockchain technology may say otherwise. VeChain is a popular blockchain among top-tier e-commerce, financial, and traditional entities that want to secure their future in blockchain technology.

Like BNB, VeChain has been positive to a point that could be signaling a potential bullish market. Its market has not been favorable due to the negative impact of the crypto winter, but this may reverse that. However, there is much to be expected from the VeChain market in the next bull run, seeing how many utilities and services it has ventured into recently.

Big Eyes Coin eyes bullish upon CEX launch

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a meme token of the “cat eyes world” called “Big Eyes,” could have the market potential sought-after by the community. There is a lot to be imagined from this potential cryptocurrency. Over presale, Big Eyes Coin has the numbers, and nothing short could be expected when it launches fully.

Big Eyes is gradually building its army which will maintain the integrity of the ecosystem and vote on its future. To become part of that army, you may simply hold the $BIG token which is still available via presale, at the time of writing. If you want to purchase the token, use the discount code: BIGE595 for additional perks and benefits!

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views and opinions expressed therein are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. Makers of this product shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.