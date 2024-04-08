Rs 4 cr seized from three BJP men in Tamil Nadu

PTI

Chennai, April 7

A team of Flying squad has seized Rs 4 crore from three persons, who were on their way to Tirunelveli in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, police and election officials said on Sunday.

The state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the Income Tax department would launch a detailed investigation into the matter.

The three persons had boarded a train to Tirunelveli from Egmore here and the team of officials intercepted them at nearby Tambaram late last night and found Rs 4 crore in their possession. They had no valid documents to carry the cash.

They are suspected to be supporters of BJP’s Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran and have been detained for interrogation. Meanwhile, the ruling DMK in the state took up the matter with the CEO, seeking action against Nagendran.

The DMK has sought action against Nagendran, alleging that he had planned to distribute money to voters.

