 Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there cannot be any rules in the country to answer to terrorists as they do not play by rules, and that India is committed to respond to any act of terrorism perpetrated from across the borders. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there cannot be any rules in the country to answer to terrorists as they do not play by rules, and that India is committed to respond to any act of terrorism perpetrated from across the borders.

Blames past policies

Let us be honest that the one country that is very, very difficult is Pakistan, and for that, we should only introspect why. One reason for this is us (old policies). S Jaishankar, EAM

Interacting with youth at an event titled ‘Why Bharat Matters: Opportunity for youth and participation in global scenario’ in Pune on Friday, he attacked the UPA regime over its response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The minister said after a lot of deliberation, the then government decided that the cost of attacking Pakistan was more than not attacking it. “So, after a lot of deliberation, nothing fruitful came out,” he said. Jaishankar said terrorists should not feel that as they were across the border, no one could touch them. “Terrorists do not play by any rules. The response to terrorists cannot have any rules,” he said. On change in India’s foreign policy, the minister said, “We have to be very clear in our minds about terrorism. Under no circumstances is terrorism acceptable from any neighbour or from anyone who uses terrorism to force you to sit at the negotiating table. This should never be accepted.”

Asked about countries with which India found it challenging to maintain relationships, Jaishankar said India should, in fact, question whether it should maintain any relationship with certain countries. “Well, one is just next to us. Let us be honest, the one country that is very, very difficult is Pakistan, and for that, we should only introspect why. One reason for this is us,” he said.

Jaishankar said had India been clear from the start that Pakistan was indulging in terrorism, which India should not tolerate under any circumstances, the country would have had a vastly different policy. “This problem (terrorism) did not start in 2014. It did not begin with the Mumbai attacks. It happened in 1947 when the first people (invaders) came to Kashmir and attacked Kashmir. It was an act of terrorism.

“In 1947, the invaders were burning down villages and towns. They were killing people. These people were tribals from Pakistan’s North-West Frontier Province. The Pakistan army backed them. We sent the Army and the integration of Kashmir took place,” the minister said.

Jaishankar took a swipe at first PM Jawaharlal Nehru saying, “While the Indian Army was taking action, we stopped in the middle and went to the UN, mentioning that the attack was by tribal invaders instead of terrorism, as if it was a legitimate force.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#S Jaishankar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

4
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

5
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

6
India

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

7
World

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes ship with 17 Indians near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with Israel

8
Punjab

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

9
India

Remove Bournvita from category of ‘health drinks’: Government tells e-commerce firms

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann yet to accept IAS officer Karnail Singh’s resignation

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Top News

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Iran seizes Israel-linked vessel with 17 Indian crew; Delhi in touch with Tehran

Efforts on to ensure ‘early release’ | Tel Aviv warns of ‘co...

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

Action against terror cannot be based on rules, says S Jaishankar

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Supreme Court to take up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against Delhi High Court order tomorrow

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Child rights panel puts rider on admissions to Mahendragarh school

Wants management to meet safety guidelines first


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

3 held with 700 gm heroin

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

Vote out forces that want to scrap Constitution: Congress

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps