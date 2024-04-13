AI holds immense potential to transform legal profession: CJI DY Chandrachud

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 13

Noting that Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds immense potential to transform the way legal professionals work, CJI DY Chandrachud on Saturday said it represented the next frontier of innovation, promising to revolutionize various domains with its ability to analyse vast amounts of data, recognize patterns, and make decisions with increasing autonomy.

“In the field of law, this translates to the potential for AI to expedite and streamline justice delivery,” the CJI said while addressing at a two-day conference on ‘Technology and Dialogue’ between the supreme courts of India and Singapore here.

“The impact of AI is not confined to the courtroom alone. In the realm of legal research, AI has emerged as a game-changer, empowering legal professionals with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy,” he said.

Emphasising that the full realisation of AI’s potential thus hinged on global collaboration and cooperation, the CJI said, “The capacity-building and training play a crucial role in ensuring the ethical and effective utilisation of AI technologies… capacity-building initiatives can foster a culture of responsible innovation, where stakeholders prioritize the ethical implications of AI development and deployment.”

Chief Justice of Singapore Sundaresh Menon and several judges and experts were attending the conference.

The CJI said, “Recent studies such as the Risk Outlook report 2023 conducted by the Solicitors Regulation Authority, United Kingdom reveal that three-quarters of the largest solicitor’s law firms are already utilizing AI in their research endeavours. This trend is now extending to small and medium firms, signalling a broader shift towards the mainstream adoption of AI-powered tools across the legal landscape.”

Justice Chandrachud, however, said, the integration of AI in modern processes, including court proceedings, raised complex ethical, legal and practical considerations that demanded a thorough examination. “The use of AI in court adjudication presents both opportunities and challenges that warrant nuanced deliberation,” he added.

“While AI presents unprecedented opportunities, it also raises complex challenges, particularly concerning ethics, accountability, and bias. Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort from stakeholders worldwide, transcending geographical and institutional boundaries,” he said.

The CJI expressed concerns regarding potential errors and misinterpretations, saying, “Without robust auditing mechanisms in place, instances of ‘hallucinations’ – where AI generates false or misleading responses – may occur, leading to improper advice and, in extreme cases, miscarriages of justice.”

With the launch of ChatGPT, a conversation has emerged about whether to rely on AI in reaching a conclusion for a case, the CJI said.

“These instances show that we cannot avoid the question of using AI in court adjudication. The integration of AI in modern processes, including court proceedings, raises complex ethical, legal, and practical considerations that demand a thorough examination,” he said.

‘In the field of law, this translates to the potential for AI to expedite and streamline justice delivery. The era of maintaining the status quo is behind us; it is time to embrace evolution within our profession and explore how we can harness the processing power of technology to its fullest within our institutions,” the CJI said.

