Antony wants son Anil to lose Lok Sabha poll

Thiruvananthapuram, April 9
Veteran Congress leader and former Defence Minister AK Antony said on Tuesday that his son, Anil K Antony, who is contesting as a BJP candidate in the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, should not win the election.
Antony said his son’s party should lose, and his rival, the Congress candidate in the south Kerala constituency, Anto Antony, should win with an absolute majority.
Sharply reacting to his father’s remarks, Anil Antony said the Congress has outdated leaders and only sympathises with his father, a former Defence Minister, for backing sitting MP and Congress member Anto Antony.
