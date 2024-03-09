Bengaluru cafe blast: NIA releases new photos of suspected bomber

Bengaluru, March 9
National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its search against the suspected bomber in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast and also released four new photos of the suspected bomber on Saturday.
NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase. ?? Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to [email protected] with any information. Your identity will remain confidential. #BengaluruCafeBlast pic.twitter.com/ISTXBZrwDK— NIA India (@NIA_India) March 9, 2024
The photos show the suspected bomber without a cap, walking confidently with a backpack, wearing a pink T-shirt and trousers. He is seen wearing a mask in the photos.
In the earlier photographs released by the authorities, the suspect was wearing a cap and dark-coloured T-shirt.
“NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the Rameswaram Cafe Blast case. Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to [email protected] with any information. Your identity will remain confidential,” the NIA said.
Meanwhile, the Rameshwaram cafe, Brookfield branch had resumed its service on Saturday morning. The cafe was reopened on Friday. The cafe founder has brushed aside any possibility of business rivalry in the incident.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara have expressed confidence that the agencies probing the blast case will find the suspect soon.
