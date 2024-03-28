BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Pathak has said that their MLAs are being lured to join the BJP.

He said, “They are getting calls, saying, ‘Ask whatever you want, you will get it. If you don’t come, you will not be spared.’”

Pathak said, “The people of Delhi and Punjab have elected Arvind Kejriwal with so much hope, and this is the right of the people. The BJP is not committing this hooliganism against any party but is betraying the country. This will not be a loss to any party but to the country.

He said there had been many such attempts to break the country before by the British and Mughals, but history is witness to the fact that all those attempts failed. This effort of the BJP would also fail, he said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP