BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat, demand Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation

PTI

New Delhi, November 2

Delhi BJP leaders staged a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat on Thursday, demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal skipped questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on the day and went on campaigning in Madhya Pradesh while terming the summons by the agency as "politically motivated" and issued at the behest of the BJP.

"There was a scam of thousands of crores of rupees in the excise policy and even the children in Delhi know that Kejriwal was the mastermind behind it," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said at the sit-in.

Top BJP leaders, including MP and former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, MP Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were present at the dharna.

