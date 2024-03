BJP names 111 more candidates for Lok Sabha election; Maneka Gandhi fielded from Sultanpur, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 24

The ruling BJP on Sunday released the fifth list of 111 candidates for the upcoming General Election, fielding Maneka Gandhi from Uattar Pradesh’s Sultanpur and actress Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

In Haryana, the saffron party fielded former Congress leader and two-time MP Naveen Jindal from Kurukshetra.

Haryana Cabinet Minister and Independent MLA from Rania Assembly segment in Sirsa Ranjit Singh Chautala has been fielded from Hisar, while MLA Mohan Lal Badoli and sitting MP Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma from Sonepat and Rohtak, respectively.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP also fielded Dr Rajeev Bharadwaj from Kangra.

Actor Arun Govil, who played Ram in popular TV serial Ramayana, has been fielded from the Meerut Lok Sabha seat.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will contest from Sambalpur and the party's spokesperson Sambit Patra will try his luck from Puri once again after losing out in a close contest in 2019.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Jitin Prasada has replaced Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit. Sita Soren will fight from Dumka (Jharkhand).

The party has dropped ex-Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada constituency.

