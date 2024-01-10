BJP president JP Nadda recalls 1984 anti-Sikh riots, says Congress embarking on Nyay Yatra after perpetrating ‘anyay’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

BJP president JP Nadda, on Wednesday, recalled the 1984 Sikh massacre to attack the Congress for “embarking on Nyay Yatra after perpetrating injustice on Sikhs and many others”.

“When Rahul Gandhi comes here with his Nyay Yatra, people should ask him to comment on the Sikh killings of 1984,” said Nadda, who is in Guwahati for Lok Sabha election strategising.

Nadda also said that the Father of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar was “prevented from coming to Parliament by late PM Jawaharlal Nehru who fielded a candidate against the former and defeated him”. Nadda further accused the Congress leaders of misusing Article 356, 90 times to dismiss elected governments.

“Late PM Nehru dismissed elected governments eight times, Indira Gandhi broke all records by dismissing elected governments 51 times, Rajiv Gandhi six times and Manmohan Singh 12 times,” Nadda said, adding, “These people who perpetrated injustice are now embarking on a justice yatra.”

The BJP chief also attacked the Congress for practising a policy of Muslim appeasement and remembered how late PM Rajiv Gandhi brought a law to nullify the effect of an apex court judgment that ordered relief for a Muslim woman Shah Bano.

