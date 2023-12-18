Burnt phones seized, suspects face charge of destroying proof

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 17

Four days after the breach in security of Parliament, the Delhi Police have recovered fragments of broken and burnt mobile phones from Rajasthan’s Nagaur. The police have added relevant Indian Penal Code sections relating to destruction of evidence to the FIR.

Avoid squabbling over issue The Dec 13 incident is painful and a matter of concern… Collective efforts should be made to look for a solution. Everyone should avoid squabbling over it. Narendra Modi, prime minister

On December 13, two youths had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and released smoke. The two along with four of their associates were arrested. A few pieces of mobile phones were recovered following revelations by Lalit Jha, who was arrested after being on the run following the security breach.

A team of the Special Cell on Saturday took Jha to Nagaur, where he had stayed with the help of another suspect Mahesh Kumawat, who too has been arrested. Jha and Kumawat intentionally destroyed the phones to hide technical evidence related to the case. An agency report stated the police had decided to add more IPC sections, including Section 201 (destruction of evidence/disappearance of evidence), to the FIR registered on December 13. The police have filed terrorism charges under the stringent UAPA against the accused.

Besides Jha and Kumawat, the police have arrested Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi for their alleged involvement in the case.

Sagar and Manoranjan had jumped into the LS chamber from the public gallery during zero hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and raised slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, Shinde and Neelam released smoke from canisters outside the Parliament premises.

#Rajasthan